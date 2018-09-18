BUFFALO, NY - "The allegations made against me today regarding my relationship with my son are provably false," Bills' LeSean McCoy posted Tuesday afternoon.

The statement comes after allegations surfaced Tuesday that McCoy abused his son, among other things.

In a court statement by Stephanie Maisonet, the mother of McCoy's six-year-old son, Maisonet makes many accusations against McCoy, including that he beat their son, and he was involved in the home invasion involving McCoy's ex girlfriend, Delicia Cordon.

Among other things, Maisonet says their son would "cry hysterically" when he had to spend time with McCoy, and would come home with bruises, but have "outlandish excuses" about where they came from.

Maisonet also claims that McCoy said he would concede in their custody battle if Maisonet helped him clear his name following that home invasion.

You can read the full affidavit by Maisonet below:

And below is McCoy's full response:

View this post on Instagram

I LOVE MY BOY .. ridiculous!!!!

A post shared by Lesean Mccoy (@shadymccoy) on Sep 18, 2018 at 1:58pm PDT

"With a custody case coming up in November, I can see why these allegations are surfacing," McCoy adds at the end of his post.

More: What happened to LeSean McCoy's ex-girlfriend in a home he owned? Here's what we know

More: LeSean McCoy's ex-girlfriend files suit against the Buffalo Bills running back

We'll update this story as it develops.

© 2018 WGRZ