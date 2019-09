LEROY, N.Y. — A LeRoy man is dead following an two-vehicle accident in Genesee County.

The accident happened on Lindwood Road in the Town of LeRoy just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

New York State Police say a dirt bike operated by Michael T. Leubner, 21, was traveling south on Linwood Road and then struck a van traveling north as it was turning into a driveway.

Leubner was taken to ECMC where he was pronounced dead. Troopers say Leubner did not have a headlight on the bike.