'LeRoi: Living in Color' exhibit on display at Burchfield Penney Art Center

"LeRoi: Living in Color" is all about building connections by creating a dialogue between communities.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new exhibit at the Burchfield Penney Art Center was created by a renowned artist and some local students.

LeRoi Johnson collaborated with local students to help put together the exhibit.

One student says this experience changed their perspective.

"It was honestly, it changed my perspective on a lot of things. There's this idea like the art world is separate from our world and I think I learned how to create a community through like your artwork and getting really close to an artist who is very successful. He taught me a lot about just looking at the world through how much potential there is, through artwork and through other," said Noah Acevedo a student artist.

"I want them to see what I saw in these students. That they are extremely creative, brilliant, innovative and very individualistic," Johnson said.