LANCASTER, N.Y. — Western New York is getting ready for Lent with all the sweet pastries you could ever want.

Paczki Day is going on Sunday at the Holy Mother of Rosary Cathedral in Lancaster.

Everything and anything Polish will be included in that celebration, which runs from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Tickets are $10 at the door, and children under the age of 12 get in for $2.