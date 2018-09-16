NIAGARA FALLS, NY - On a perfect day for a cool glass of lemonade, kids in Niagara Falls tried their hand at building their own custom lemonade stand Sunday, at the Grannie's Lemonade Showdown!

Kids in two different age brackets had to build an old-fashioned lemonade stand, using only boxes, crates, glue, duct tape, crayons, markers and paint.

The idea was born after many stands across the country got shut down.

Maryann Hess, Owner of Niagara's Honeymoon Sweets said, "Nothing's been like this, nothing's like this across the country! Maybe we can grow this into bigger. You know? have a big giant lemonade stand throwdown."

The top prize was Bills or Sabres tickets - or cash prizes for second and third place.

A portion of the proceeds from Sunday's competition will go to the Boys and Girls Club.

