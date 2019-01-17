BUFFALO, N.Y. — Leaders here in Erie County might be getting a raise of their own.

The county legislature talked about it at a meeting Thursday morning. But, the raises that they're talking about wouldn't be for them, but for Erie County's Executive, Comptroller and Sheriff.

Minority Leader Joseph Lorigo wants there to be a hearing so people get a chance to weigh in.

"My opinion right now is we just had the opportunity to give Erie County tax payers the first significant tax decrease in 20 years and we whiffed so I don't think now is the time to be raising salaries but I am open to hearing what my constituents have to say."

It is unclear yet if or when those public hearings will be scheduled. And the legislature could make a final decision on the raises by next week.