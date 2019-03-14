BUFFALO, N.Y. — Should Erie County Sheriff's Deputies wear body cameras? That question was debated Thursday at the Erie County Legislature.

About a dozen deputies wore cameras during a trial period which is where a video was released of an arrest during a Bills game that has now led to a lawsuit.

Some county lawmakers want all deputies equipped with them.

Erie County Sheriff Tim Howard says he's not opposed to body cameras, but he'd rather see that money spent on something like a new helicopter or a full-time SWAT Team.

"What is the real cost savings that would result from this, and is this to take money away from some other initiative, is this where it would best be spent?"

The legislature didn't make a decision Thursday. They're still solving some issues, including where to get the money and who would own the footage if they did implement body cameras.

