New legislation to rename Buffalo post office after women's Army Corps WWII veteran

If passed, new legislation would rename the Central Park Post Office located at 170 Manhattan Avenue in Buffalo as the Indiana Hunt-Martin Post Office Building.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo post office may be getting a new name in honor of a local World War II veteran.

Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) was in Buffalo Saturday morning to announce legislation that would rename the Central Park Post Office located at 170 Manhattan Avenue as the Indiana Hunt-Martin Post Office Building.

According to Higgins' office, Women’s Army Corps (WAC) veteran Indiana Hunt-Martin was not only part of the first African American WAC unit, but she was also the only to serve in Europe during WWII.

“Through her willingness to serve, Indiana Hunt-Martin represented the best of American ideals, working to connect soldiers fighting for freedom with their families back home,” Congressman Higgins said. “While her loving family, our community, and our country will miss her greatly, the renaming of this Buffalo post office will stand as a testament to her legacy and an honorable reminder of her life.”

New York State Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples Stokes added, “Indiana Hunt-Martin represented what it truly means to be an American patriot. Hunt-Martin served in the first African American female battalion and the only all-women battalion in WWII. When she returned home, Hunt-Martin continued to serve her community.

"She was a longtime member of the Erie County Women’s American Legion Post 1586 and was a long-time resident in the City of Buffalo. The renaming of the Central Park Buffalo post office is a humbling way to honor her legacy.”

Hunt-Martin was a member of the Six Triple Eight Central Postal Directory Battalion. During World War II the battalion was responsible for processing and routing undelivered mail.

Hunt-Martin would frequent the post office on Manhattan Avenue at least once a week to send letters, pick up mail, and purchase stamps until she passed away last year. Hunt-Martin died on September 21, 2020. She was 98 years old.

According to Higgins' office, she was excited and honored by the prospect of having the post office named after her.

“I strongly support this measure to rename the Central Park Post Office after Indiana Hunt-Martin. Not only will this honor her tremendous service to her country and bravery during WWII, it will also be a daily reminder to all those who use this post office, and this community, of the tremendous contributions African American women have made and continue to make to in every branch of the U.S. military,” City of Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown said.