BUFFALO, N.Y. — The life and legacy of Ezra Castro or Pancho Billa continues to live on in the hearts of Bills Mafia.

2 On Your Side learned on Thursday that it will also live on in a story.

"Pancho Power" is a new children's book that turns Pancho Billa into a superhero.

"I've always thought of him as a superhero, even as a companion," said Ezra's girlfriend, Veronica Borjon.

"Pancho is maybe as close to a superhero as a lot of us will ever get to see, so for this book to honor that, is pretty cool" added Del Reid.

Pancho already had his superhero uniform, one that Borjon said helped him when he needed it most.

"It really gave him that Pancho power. Every time he put that mask on, he didn't feel like he was going through chemotherapy," she said.

The idea for a children's book came to Ezra in a dream.

WGRZ

"Ever since Ezra had that dream, I remember clear to the day he woke up and said, 'I had a dream that I helped write a children's book,' " she said.

Added author Roselyn Kasmire: "It's been in the works since Ezra texted me about eight months ago and said, 'Hi, I had this dream.' He knew that I had written stories. He actually had a couple of my books prior, and he was like, 'I really want you to write it,' and I was like, 'I can do this.' "

"Pancho Power" is the story of a young boy who is met with challenge,s but his spirit pulls him through.

"Just the fact that it's going into publishing, getting printed, and it's another of his dreams coming true, it's a blessing" Borjon said.

The book is expected to be unveiled at the Buffalo Bills' home opener, where Pancho will be honored.

"His legacy can live on for his children, his grandchildren, and fans and friends" Kasmire said.

You can pre-order the book here.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

School supplies donated in memory Pancho Billa arrive in Texas

Volunteers fill backpacks with supplies, honor Pancho Billa

Pancho Billa's longtime girlfriend pays tribute on birthday