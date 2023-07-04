Leave fireworks to the pros on 4th of July

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Fourth of July. One of the biggest holidays for outdoor summer fun.
While many professional firework displays are scheduled across Western New York, many people still like to do their own shows. However, many folks don't know what fireworks are allowed or how dangerous they can be.
"The fireworks that are legal in most of New York state are sparking devices," says James Cable from the Office of Fire Prevention.
Those are devices that emit showers of sparks; not projecting anything in the air. Last year, over 10,000 people were injured, and 11 people died from DIY displays.
"The consumer product safety commission found there were 30% of fireworks that they examined had some sort of noncompliance material in it, a problem with the fuse," says Cable.
This morning, authorities from The Erie County Sheriff's Office seized $50,000 worth of fireworks stored in a basement on South Ryan Street in Buffalo.
Although it's recommended to leave the fire displays to the professionals, some people are still crossing state borders, bringing them into New York.
So for those still planning on trying to shoot off your own fireworks, you should:
- Never allow young children to handle fireworks
- Older children should use them only under close adult supervision
- Never use fireworks while impaired by drugs or alcohol
- Anyone using fireworks or standing nearby should wear protective eyewear
- Never hold lighted fireworks in your hands
- Never light them indoors
- Only use them away from people, houses, and flammable material
- Never point or throw fireworks at another person
- Only light one device at a time and maintain a safe distance after lighting
- Never ignite devices in a container
- Do not try to re-light or handle malfunctioning fireworks
- Soak both spent and unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding
- Keep a bucket of water nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that don't go off or in case of fire
- Never use illegal fireworks