Leave fireworks to the pros on 4th of July

Many professional firework displays are scheduled across Western New York, many of us like to do our shows. However, many folks don't know what's legal and safe.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Fourth of July. One of the biggest holidays for outdoor summer fun.

While many professional firework displays are scheduled across Western New York, many people still like to do their own shows. However, many folks don't know what fireworks are allowed or how dangerous they can be.

"The fireworks that are legal in most of New York state are sparking devices," says James Cable from the Office of Fire Prevention.

Those are devices that emit showers of sparks; not projecting anything in the air. Last year, over 10,000 people were injured, and 11 people died from DIY displays.

"The consumer product safety commission found there were 30% of fireworks that they examined had some sort of noncompliance material in it, a problem with the fuse," says Cable.

This morning, authorities from The Erie County Sheriff's Office seized $50,000 worth of fireworks stored in a basement on South Ryan Street in Buffalo.

Although it's recommended to leave the fire displays to the professionals, some people are still crossing state borders, bringing them into New York.

So for those still planning on trying to shoot off your own fireworks, you should: