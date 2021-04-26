Learner permit test now available online

The test for Class D (passenger vehicles) and Class M (motorcycles) is now available to New Yorkers statewide.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Good news for those who don't have time to wait in line at the DMV. The state announced Monday the learner permit test for Class D (passenger vehicles) and Class M (motorcycles) is now available to take online.

The new offering allows you to begin the permit process online and save time. The move comes after the launch of a pilot program last year.

"We were excited to see so many New Yorkers take advantage of the online permit application during the pilot program and now, we are happy to offer this convenient option to all applicants across the state," said DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder. "This is another example of how we are improving the way we serve New Yorkers to make it faster, easier and more convenient for everyone."

After passing the permit test, a person must still come to the DMV to obtain their permit. In addition to the test, the site also provides a checklist of the necessary identification documents and requires customers to upload those documents before they are eligible to take the online permit test.