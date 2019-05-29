NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Now that summer's unofficially here, they're gearing up for another big tourism season up in Niagara Falls.

Local and state leaders were there Tuesday to celebrate phase two of the "Restore the Gorge" program funded by the Buffalo Billion, with almost $1 million to help out the greenery along the lower Niagara River and fight invasive plants.

"If you're in search of nature and beauty and species that are rarer and only thrive in areas like this," New York Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul said. "This is where you need to come. And over 100 animal species. So making sure the invasive species do not take over these habitats is critically important."

Tuesday's announcement also kicked off the new season of the free discover Niagara Shuttle, a hop-on, hop-off trolley that takes people to 15 tourist spots around the county.

