Amherst VFW honors Memorial Day

AMHERST, N.Y. — This weekend, Western New Yorkers are stopping to honor and remember those who served and made the ultimate sacrifice.

Members of VFW Post 416 in Williamsville spent Saturday visiting local cemeteries to decorate the graves of fallen service members. They tell 2 On Your Side, it's all to honor and remember their brothers and sisters in arms.

"Some of these are from WWI, WWII, and even Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, and as you can tell some are taken care of some arent" - Mark Dudas VFW Member