Layoffs tied to chip shortage coming to GM Tonawanda

UAW President tells 2 On Your Side all three shifts at the plant will be furloughed for at least one week.

DETROIT — The global shortage of computer chips is getting worse, forcing automakers to temporarily close factories including those that build popular pickup trucks. General Motors announced Thursday that it would pause production at seven North American plants during the next two weeks, including two that make the company’s top-selling Chevrolet Silverado pickup.

UAW President for GM Tonawanda, Vince Valentin, tells 2 On Your Side's Ron Plants all three shifts at the River Rd. plant will be laid off for at least a week starting next week. As of March, 2021, GM's website says the plant employs 989 hourly and 178 salaried workers.

The plant produces engines for GM, including V8 engines used in the automaker's full size trucks.