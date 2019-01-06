WEST SENECA, N.Y. — The lawyer for many of the families whose loved one's graves were moved without prior notice at St. Matthews Cemetery in West Seneca says the cemetery operators shouldn't be allowed to get away with their latest move to defend their actions.

The Forest Lawn Group, which owns St. Matthews, said more than 200 caskets had to be moved around Easter time, due to an emergency, when the area of the cemetery in question was in danger of being eroded by a rain swollen Cayuga Creek.

Forest Lawn says there was not sufficient time to notify families.

Attorney Barry Covert, who claims the cemetery violated state law in it actions, said Forest Lawn has now gone to court asking a judge to retroactively approve the action it took.

"Our first impression is that there is not relief under the statute for getting approval or permission after the fact, and it seems like some type of attempt to get some type of attempt to get some type of protection from the court, but we're certainly going to challenge this," Covert said.

Covert claims that St. Matthews Cemetery knew for decades and that the land where the bodies were buried -- used almost exclusively for interring African-Americans -- was not stable.

