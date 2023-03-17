Lawsuit filed one year after Blackthorn Pub incident involving two Buffalo firefighters

In the lawsuit, Derek Rose's attorney says his injuries may lead to permanent defects and more medical expenses.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A civil lawsuit has been filed one year after Buffalo firefighter Derek Rose was seriously hurt at a South Buffalo bar.

Attorneys for Rose are suing another Buffalo firefighter, Richard Manley.

He is accused of "intentionally striking" Rose at the Blackthorn Restaurant and Pub last March, right after the Old First Ward parade.

On March 19, 2022, a spokesperson for Buffalo Police told 2 On Your Side officers were called to the pub around 5:30 p.m. for a 'rescue call.'

Rose spent a month in the ICU at ECMC and Manley was suspended for 30 days without pay.

Last year, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said witnesses and those involved were not cooperating with the investigation.