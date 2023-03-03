Lawsuit filed against Lancaster School District and its wrestling team

The parent of a 12-year-old seventh grader who is a member of the Lancaster varsity wrestling team filed a lawsuit against the Lancaster Central School District.

LANCASTER, N.Y. — Another lawsuit has been filed against a Western New York school district and its wrestling team.

The parent of a 12-year-old seventh grader who is a member of the Lancaster varsity wrestling team filed a lawsuit against the Lancaster Central School District and senior high school Thursday.

The suit claims that the child was physically, sexually and emotionally assaulted from December 2021 through the end of the wrestling season last February.

The suit also claims that coaches, teachers and other district employees failed to take any steps to intervene or put a stop to the behavior.

We've reached out to the district for a statement in response to the suit and have not heard back.

Earlier this week, a lawsuit was filed against Starpoint Central School District, alleging Leure's son, and another student who were both wrestlers, were removed from school by the district after a "notice of emergency removal" was filed to against them on February 7.

The lawsuit indicates that the school district received “notice of formal complaint of sexual harassment under Title IX" regarding the two students on February 9th.

The Title IX complaint claims that the two students "pose an immediate threat to the physical health and safety of students, arising from allegations of sexual harassment."