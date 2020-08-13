Lawsuit against Gov. Cuomo’s coronavirus travel advisory by Arizona woman dismissed

In July, plaintiff Cynthia Page, filed a lawsuit against Gov. Cuomo and New York State Department of Health Commissioner, Howard Zucker, stating that the 14-day self

ALBANY, N.Y. — A lawsuit brought against Governor Andrew Cuomo and his COVID-19 travel advisory has been dismissed by a federal court.

In July, plaintiff Cynthia Page, filed a lawsuit against Gov. Cuomo and New York State Department of Health Commissioner, Howard Zucker, stating that the 14-day self-quarantine violated her constitutional right to travel.

In the court filings, it states that the Arizona woman was planning to fly to Brooklyn to help friends pack up a house they were planning to sell. As she was about to buy her ticket, Gov. Cuomo issued the executive order.

The woman claims that she did not have symptoms and was not exposed to anyone with symptoms, but due to Arizona being on the travel advisory list, she had to cancel plans.

Page called the executive order, ‘arbitrary, capricious, and irrational,’ Also comparing it to being under house arrest.