BUFFALO, N.Y. — A lawsuit against former Empire State Development Western Region President Sam Hoyt has been dismissed.

A federal judge in Manhattan made the decision Tuesday, some 14 months after Lisa Cater filed the suit against Hoyt, accusing him of stalking and harassing her.

A state ethics panel announced last June that its investigation found that the claims against Hoyt were not credible and that the relationship between the two was consensual, calling Cater "evasive and unresponsive."