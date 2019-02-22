NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — Earlier this month, Amazon announced it will not build a headquarters in New York City and will just build a Virginia headquarters.

Despite that, Niagara County legislators are asking Amazon leaders to take a second look at New York.

"Something like that is a game changer," said Niagara County Legislator Randy Bradt.

Wednesday night the Niagara County Legislature passed a resolution inviting Amazon to open its new headquarters in the county.

"We have shovel-ready sites in Lockport, some in North Tonawanda all throughout Niagara County," said Niagara County Legislator Owen Steed.

In the resolution, it states that Niagara County has two official ' Build Now New York Shovel-Ready' sites that are large enough to accommodate a campus of any size.

With so much available land open for development, Steed told 2 On Your Side that they are continuously making pitches to companies to come to the area, not just Amazon.

"We are always pitching to any company that wants to come here and provide jobs," said Steed.

The resolution talks up the county's proximity to Canada, tax incentives offered by New York and the areas transportation system.

"We have the airport, we have great rail systems, we have everything to facilitate them getting their product out," said Bradt.

The legislature has contacted Amazon representatives to share their interest. Bradt says they are just asking for a minute of their time to sell them on the area.

"We just want to make sure that they understand that we are willing to talk, want to talk and we have the means and wherewithal to have an intelligent conversation about giving us a hard look."