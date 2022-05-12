Some lawmakers react to proposed Thruway toll hike plan

The Thruway Authority board of directors approved plans to raise toll rates in 2024. Some lawmakers respond to the plan, others weren't available.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Monday afternoon the Thruway Authority board of directors voted unanimously to move forward with a plan to increase the toll on the 569 miles highway system.

WGRZ first reported about the toll hike last week.

The toll hike, which the Thruway Authority is calling a public toll adjustment process, would take effect in 2024.

For the first time in 14 years, E-Z pass customers would see a 5% increase, if the proposal is passed.

Even though the Thruway Authority approved the plan, there will be an extensive public comment period. While the public hearings have not yet been set, a Thruway Authority spokesperson told 2 On Your Side that the public can already submit a written comment for the public record.

Some lawmakers were quick to criticize the toll hike, especially when so many New Yorkers are struggling with the impacts of high inflation.

"I really would like to know what happened to all the savings that we were supposed to experience the Thruway Authority was supposed to experience by moving to cashless tolling," NYS Senator George Borrello said.

Borrello represents the 57th senate district.

The Thruway Authority doesn't receive any funding from New York State or the federal government. While local governments are receiving record funding from the federal government because of the infrastructure bill passed by Congress, the Thruway Authority can only rely on the tolls it collects to maintain services.

The Thruway Authority also received very little legislative oversight.

"The whole authority system is it's just rife with corruption, to begin with," Borrello said. "The whole idea that this organization that is unaccountable to the state legislature, to me is unconstitutional, they report only to the Governor."

2 On Your Side asked Borrello what would need to change in order for the legislature to gain better oversight over the Thruway Authority.

"My understanding is that it would have to change the whole authority concept in order to do so," Borrello said. "There's already talk and there has been talking in the past about changing that."

2 On Your Side also reached out to Assembly majority leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes, Senator Tim Kennedy, and Senate minority leader Rob Ortt to comment on this story.

None of them were available for an interview.

NYS Senator Sean Ryan's office provided the following statement saying:

"Senator Ryan is worried about a five percent jump in 2024. He recognizes the need to account for highway maintenance costs after 14 years with no toll increase but would prefer that the Thruway Authority propose a plan with a more gradual increase. He plans to speak with the leadership of the Thruway Authority before commenting further."