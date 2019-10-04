NEW YORK — The New York State Assembly on Tuesday did not pass a bill that would provide free SUNY or CUNY tuition for the children of military personnel who have died in the line of duty.

The state Higher Education Committee voted 15-11 to hold the bill for consideration.

Earlier this year, the DREAM Act was passed, which lets people who were brought to the country illegally as children apply for state college tuition aid.

2 On Your Side's Dave McKinley got to ask Governor Cuomo about why children who were brought into the county illegally have the opportunity to apply for college aid while children of military personnel who died in the line of duty, are having trouble getting free college tuition.

