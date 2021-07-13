Lawmakers demand answers on New York rent relief rollout

State officials say it will be weeks before New York issues any payments from the state's $2.4 billion COVID-19 rent relief fund.

ALBANY, N.Y. — State officials say it will be weeks before New York issues any payments from the state's $2.4 billion COVID-19 rent relief fund, adding to delays in a program that has been beset by technical glitches with its online application portal.

At least 1.1 million New York households that rent have at least one family member who was economically impacted by the pandemic.