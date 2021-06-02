Law Enforcement Torch Run to pass through Erie County Thursday

The Flame of Hope is making its way around New York State in support of Special Olympics New York.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you're out driving in the Kenmore, Tonawanda, or downtown Buffalo areas Thursday, be aware of some extra foot traffic sharing the road.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run will pass through parts of Erie County in the morning. Officers are carrying the Flame of Hope as it makes its way around the state in support of Special Olympics New York.

This stretch is run annually in memory of Kenmore Police Office Joshua Davidson, Town of Tonawanda Captain Thomas Deihl, and FBI Special Agent William Fallon. All three were past participants.

The torch run includes more than 6,200 law enforcement personnel from more than 470 agencies around the state. Last year, the local torch run raised $24,000 to support Special Olympics New York.

More than 50 members from local law enforcement agencies and Special Olympic athletes will start at Niagara Falls Boulevard and Sheridan around 9 AM ending at about 10 AM at the FBI Headquarters downtown.