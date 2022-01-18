x
Law enforcement sources: Arrest made in South Buffalo homicide from November

Sources say the man was taken into custody without incident Tuesday morning at Sisters Hospital.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Law enforcement sources tell 2 On Your Side an arrest has been made in connection to a homicide in South Buffalo last Election Day.

A 30-year-old man was shot on Keppel Street the night of November 2 and died at the scene. 

Sources say the suspect was taken into custody without incident Tuesday morning at Sisters Hospital.

The unnamed man is being charged with second degree murder. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Channel 2 News and wgrz.com for updates as they become available.

