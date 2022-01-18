Law enforcement sources: Arrest made in South Buffalo homicide from November

Sources say the man was taken into custody without incident Tuesday morning at Sisters Hospital.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Law enforcement sources tell 2 On Your Side an arrest has been made in connection to a homicide in South Buffalo last Election Day.

A 30-year-old man was shot on Keppel Street the night of November 2 and died at the scene.

