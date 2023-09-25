Niagara County Law Enforcement Academy gets $250,000

A check for the new facility will be presented to Niagara County Sheriff Mike Filicetti on Tuesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Niagara County Law Enforcement Academy was recently awarded $250,000 to use toward the completion of the new training facility being built at the NCCC campus.

Th check for the new facility will be presented to Niagara County Sheriff Mike Filicetti on Tuesday, September 26 on behalf of the Niagara Falls Mayor's administration.

The new state-of-the-art facility will be used to train future law enforcement officers who will be given the education and skills needed to protect residents in the area.