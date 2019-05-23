There's a group in Western New York looking for your help to honor a local hero.

It's called Latino Veterans and they'll be holding their third annual 8K run in September.

Along with raising scholarship money, the race is dedicated to the memory of a different Latino veteran each year to honor their life and service.

They are asking Western New York for nominations for that honoree.

To make a nomination you can send an email describing the veteran's service to the military, their family and their community. Race Honoree nomination submissions may be made by emailing an essay describing your Veteran's service to military, family and community to roach14221@yahoo.com by July 4, 2019 using subject line "Latino Veteran Honoree."

WGRZ