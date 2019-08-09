BUFFALO, N.Y. — Latino veterans were honored Sunday on Buffalo's west side, where an 8K run and family walk was held.

The event raised money for scholarships for the children of Latino veterans and for a planned Latino veterans museum.

The third annual event began on Virginia Street, with the course following Niagara Street, to LaSalle Park, then back to the start.

This year's race was dedicated to Jose Pizarro.

