Latest Scajaquada corridor concept set for end-of-summer release

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The latest concept to reimagine the Scajaquada Expressway is set to be released by the end of summer, after almost two years of work and public input.

Four options for the aging roadway were released back in May by the Greater Buffalo Niagara Regional Transportation Council. The options or so-called scenarios developed in partnership with the engineering firm Stantec are intended to inform a final concept, which GBNRTC Executive Director Hal Morse says will likely include aspects of each.

The four options include:

Leaving the expressway as is but making improvements around it. Creating a boulevard in its place. Partially replacing it through Delaware Park. Entirely removing it and creating a shared pedestrian space.

"I'm skeptical because we've been down this path a million times," said Walter Pressley, who lives on Humboldt Parkway.

Pressley was one of around two dozen people who attended a public hearing at Canisius College Wednesday evening, the second such meeting to be held since the options were released in May. Neighbors reviewed the four scenarios, asked questions, and could fill out and submit comment forms with their preferences.

"I'm definitely partial to the full removal option. I'm anxious and eager to see the results," said Ashley Smith, Deputy Director for Go Bike Buffalo.

Smith who lives in the Elmwood Village sees the Scajaquada corridor project as an opportunity to knit the Buffalo community back together and improve bike and other non-car access.

While the final draft is set to be released by the end of the summer Morse said it is already being worked on, although he gave no hints about what it will conclude. He said the New York State Department of Transportation will handle the design phase for whatever concept is chosen.



Pressley, the neighbor who lives on Humboldt Parkway questioned how much funding will be available for the Scajaquada Corridor, especially with $1 billion recently earmarked for the partial restoration of his street.

"While I favor the full restoration of the Olmstead Park system, I'm afraid they'll only do a partial on the Scajaquada Corridor project," Pressley said.

State Senator Sean Ryan (D) said $100 million was set aside for the Scajaquada when Governor Cuomo was in office but it wasn't spent when the DOT could not reach an agreed plan for the expressway that was also favored by the public.

"We have a real obsession with getting this project right, not getting it done as quick as possible but getting it done right because we're only going to get one chance at this," State Senator Ryan said.