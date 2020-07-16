x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

local

Latest phone scam artists claim to be from Microsoft Computer Security

The Cattaraugus Co. Sheriff's Office warns people to never give out any personal information
Credit: AP

LITTLE VALLEY, N.Y. — The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office wants the public to be aware of the latest phone scam making the rounds.

They say the caller claims to be from Microsoft Computer Security. The scammer will ask you to turn on your computer and log in so they can refund payments to you because they are going out of business. The number they are calling from is 833-928-2152.

The Sheriff's office warns people to not follow their instructions or give out any personal information.

If you get a call like this, you're asked to contact your local police.

RELATED: Obama, Biden, Bill Gates among high-profile Twitter accounts hacked in bitcoin scam

RELATED: Niagara, Cattaraugus county sheriff's offices warn residents of Amazon customer support scam