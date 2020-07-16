Latest phone scam artists claim to be from Microsoft Computer Security

LITTLE VALLEY, N.Y. — The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office wants the public to be aware of the latest phone scam making the rounds.
They say the caller claims to be from Microsoft Computer Security. The scammer will ask you to turn on your computer and log in so they can refund payments to you because they are going out of business. The number they are calling from is 833-928-2152.
The Sheriff's office warns people to not follow their instructions or give out any personal information.
If you get a call like this, you're asked to contact your local police.