Latest marijuana seizure at Port of Buffalo worth $2 million

LEWISTON, N.Y. — Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection say they've seized over 1,000 pounds of marijuana from a truck whose paperwork said it was carrying a load of cardboard.
The incident happened Monday at the Port of Buffalo. The truck and trailer were sent for inspection at the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge where a non-intrusive examination led to suspicions about what was in the trailer. A subsequent canine search produced an alert on the pallets of cardboard. A further physical exam of the shipment revealed vacuum-sealed bags within the pallets containing 973 packages of marijuana. The street value of the seizure is listed as over $2.1 million.
"Port of Buffalo officers continue to remain vigilant and enforcement-focused through these unprecedented times,” said Acting Buffalo Port Director Gaetano Cordone. “Their efforts have again led to another impressive seizure, keeping dangerous narcotics out of our communities.”
The Buffalo Field Office, which includes 16 ports of entry throughout New York State, have made more than 1,600 drug seizures since border restrictions were put in place last March.