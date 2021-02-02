Latest marijuana seizure at Port of Buffalo worth $2 million

CBP officers say 973 packages of the drug were discovered in vacuum-sealed bags in a commercial shipment at the Lewiston-Queenston bridge Monday.

LEWISTON, N.Y. — Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection say they've seized over 1,000 pounds of marijuana from a truck whose paperwork said it was carrying a load of cardboard.

The incident happened Monday at the Port of Buffalo. The truck and trailer were sent for inspection at the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge where a non-intrusive examination led to suspicions about what was in the trailer. A subsequent canine search produced an alert on the pallets of cardboard. A further physical exam of the shipment revealed vacuum-sealed bags within the pallets containing 973 packages of marijuana. The street value of the seizure is listed as over $2.1 million.

"Port of Buffalo officers continue to remain vigilant and enforcement-focused through these unprecedented times,” said Acting Buffalo Port Director Gaetano Cordone. “Their efforts have again led to another impressive seizure, keeping dangerous narcotics out of our communities.”