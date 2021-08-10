Late summer, fall bulk trash pickup begins in Buffalo

The city's Department of Public Works, Parks & Streets will be picking up trash this week in the Ellicott District.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City's Department of Public Works, Parks & Streets is starting the late summer and fall 2021 bulk trash pickup schedule.

Curbside bulk trash piles cannot be larger than 12 feet long, 3 feet wide and 3 feet tall. Electronics, like TVs and computers, and tires are not allowed to disposed of in bulk trash.

The schedule for late summer and early fall is:

Ellicott District – Week of August 8

Fillmore District – Week of August 15

Niagara District – Week of August 22

Masten District – Week of August 29

Lovejoy District – Week of September 12

South District – Week of September 19

Delaware District – Week of September 26

North District – Week of October 3

University District – Week of October 17

Trash will be picked up through Saturday of each week. Residents are asked to follow all posted parking rules so crews can have access to trash piles.

If you would like to dispose of electronics, items can be taken to the Seneca Street E-Waste station at 1120 Seneca Street, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. through noon and Saturday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Senior citizens and disabled residents can call 311 to make special arrangements for pickup.