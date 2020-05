Buffalo Police say the incident happened just before 11 p.m. on Kilhoffer Street on the city's east side.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are looking for clues in the city's latest shooting.

They say a 19-year-old male was struck just before 11 p.m. Wednesday on Kilhoffer St. on the city's east side.

The unidentified victim was rushed to ECMC, where he's listed in critical condition.