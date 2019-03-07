A late-night fire on Bailey Avenue sent hundreds of senior residents fleeing from their homes, and some can’t go back.

Around 11:00 p.m. Tuesday night, a two alarm fire started on the 5th floor of Buffalo’s Monsignor Geary Senior Apartments, which houses nearly 200 apartments.

According Buffalo Fire Captain Patrick Blake, firefighters were able to keep the fire contained to the area around one apartment on the 5th floor, but says water and smoke damage is keeping many people on the 4th and 5th floors from going back inside.

There are no injuries reported, but many residents complained about smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this point, but early estimates of the damages total $500,000.