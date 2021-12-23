Holidaze Craze market open for last minute shopping in downtown Buffalo

The CEPA Art Gallery will host its first ever "Holidaze Craze" at the Market Arcade Building from 4 - 8 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With less than 48 hours to go until Christmas morning, there are still some people out there who still have some last minute shopping they need to get done.

That's why the CEPA Gallery is holding a last minute holiday market Thursday evening from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

It's happening on the second floor of the Market Arcade, and will have a mix of vendors, from photography, to pottery, jewlery, and more.

"I've had a pop-up here the entire month and its in an amazing location," Artist Jeannine Swallow, who was a leader in organizing the first-time event, told 2 On Your Side. "Its a chance for people to shop local, and for anyone who may be a procrastinator like me, just come for a great holiday merry event."

There will also be live music by Tyler Westcott of the Fold Faces and Griffin Brady of Slyboots School of Music.