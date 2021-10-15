Last Erie Walks! event happening next week

The walk at Ellicott Creek Park is specifically designated for families and children.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The last Erie Walks! events is taking place on Monday, Oct. 18.

Grab the family and join in on the guided walk through Ellicott Creek Park. The first hour-long walk starts at 3 p.m. at Shelter 13. Note, Shelter 13 is a change from what was previously announced.

This walk is specifically designated for families and children.

Registration opens an hour before the start time. People are encouraged to wear appropriate clothing and footwear, and bring an umbrella if it is supposed to rain. Bottles of water are encouraged to stay hydrated.

These walks are coordinated by the Erie County Departments of Health, Senior Services, and Parks, Recreation and Forestry, and the Erie County Movability Team. There were two other walks that were part of the series.

🚶‍♀️🌳 The final "Erie Walks" is Monday, Oct 18: 3–6 PM, at Ellicott Creek Park. Geared toward families & children, take a guided walking tour in an Erie County Park, from @ECDOH, @ECSeniorSvcs, @ErieCountyParks, & Erie County Movability Team.



Details: https://t.co/BUFLqn29Ce pic.twitter.com/uFCuZJz01z — Erie County Department of Health 😷 (@ECDOH) October 15, 2021