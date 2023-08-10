Last day for Chalkfest at Riverworks

The Buffalo Chalkfest continues the creative art displays at Buffalo Riverworks.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Chalkfest is continuing on at Buffalo Riveworks for the last day on Monday, October 9, from 12:00 pm until 5:00 pm.

The event will be both inside and outside of the grain silos at Buffalo Riverworks where the artists and community can zipline over their work or view them from the top of ferris wheel.

The theme for the autumn Chalkfest art is "October" which, encourages the artists to be as creative as can be.

The artists will have the ability to draw not just on the ground, but on the walls of the historic silos. Their art will be protected from the weather elements.

Artists who will participate inside have been chosen by the following criteria: Expertise level which highlights higher level artists and returning artists who have supported the festival in the past.

The Buffalo Chalkfest is free for everyone to enjoy while also having vendors to purchase crafts and art.