Lasertron reopens, offers new distanced gameplay

A new gameplay style of laser tag at Lasterton is inspired by Fortnight and involves groups of four.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Lasertron has reopened, and with that reopening, not only are there new precautions for COVID-19, but COVID-19 has also forced the laser tag center to get creative with their game play.

Meet "Battle Royale Squads," a new gameplay style at Lasterton. It's inspired by Fortnight and involves groups of four. Lasertron says that with this style of game play, at 24 players max, they are at less than 50 percent capacity during the game.

This gameplay style is also naturally spread out, which helps with social distancing rules. The arena has always had a five-foot spacing rule between players, and they said now they've raised that to six feet.

Additionally, there are two sets of equipment, and while one round of players are using one set, the other set is sprayed down with hospital grade disinfectants.

Lasertron also emphasized that cyber sport is also open, and they've reduced the number of players in that 2,400-foot area to six at a time.