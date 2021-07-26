Lasers reportedly pointed at planes arriving at Buffalo Niagara Airport; Crime Stoppers WNY offers reward

Individuals allegedly pointed lasers at commercial aircrafts that were arriving at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport on July 22.

HOLLAND, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers WNY is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest or indictment of those responsible for an incident that happened earlier this month.

According to Crime Stoppers, individuals allegedly pointed lasers at commercial aircrafts that were arriving at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport on July 22. Crime Stoppers says the lasers were coming from the area of Wales and Holland.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information about this incident.