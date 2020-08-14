LaSalle Expressway to have lane closures during paint project

Work on the pedestrian overpass above the expressway in Niagara Falls will cause some traffic changes, both on foot and on the road, starting Monday.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Bridge painting on the pedestrian overpass above the LaSalle Expressway in Niagara Falls will cause some traffic changes starting Monday.

The left eastbound and westbound lanes will be closed at the pedestrian overpass, which will also be closed. A detour for pedestrians will be posted on the city sidewalks.

The project starts Monday and is expected to be finished in early September, according to the New York State Department of Transportation.