BUFFALO, N.Y. - Larkinville welcomes in fall Saturday with a free Fall Festival that goes until 5 p.m. Saturday.

Larkin Square and neighboring businesses are collaborating on this event that features more than 50 local businesses and vendors, vintage car show, alpacas, live mural painting, lawn games and more.

Live music, food trucks and kid-friendly activities will also be available.

Traffic Alert: Seneca Street will be closed from Swan Street to Buffalo Distilling due to the event.

