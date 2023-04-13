Larkin Square Food Truck Tuesdays, live music return for 2023 summer season

Food Truck Tuesday will be returning June 6 and running through August 29.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Looking ahead to summer, Food Truck Tuesday and KeyBank Live at Larkin will be returning to Larkin Square this summer.

The festivities will begin on June 6 with the first Food Truck Tuesdays. Food trucks from Buffalo and Rochester will provide food from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. while people enjoy live music on The Boardwalk.

Independent Health Foundation will be partnering with Food Truck Tuesdays to bring a Healthy Options menu item at every truck.

Drinks, including wine and beer, will be sold by Larkin Square. Seating is provided and people are allowed to bring their own chairs and blankets.

KeyBank Live will also return on Wednesdays this summer. The first event taking place June 7 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The party also continues at The Hydraulic Hearth with live music.

Larkin Square says the Beatles rooftop show will be returning. More information about the event will be available next month.

These events are free, including parking. There will not be a Food Truck Tuesdays on July 4.