x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Larkin Holiday Market returns to City of Buffalo

The event will make its triumphant return on Thursday, Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Larkin at Exchange Building.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Larkin Holiday Market is returning this week to the City of Buffalo after a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will make its triumphant return on Thursday, Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Larkin at Exchange Building located at 726 Exchange Street. The unique holiday shopping event will feature over 20 vendors showcasing handcrafted products and a variety of gift ideas. 

Below is a list of the vendors included in the event. However, event organizers note that the vendor list is subject to change:

  • Adam's Apples
  • Art by Brandlyn
  • Donna's Pepper Jelly & Jams
  • DragonFly Jams & Jellies
  • Evolmi
  • Feel Good Greetings
  • Frontier Soups
  • IAOFWNY
  • Jman Photography
  • Joyfulenergy Jewelry
  • Just Sew Embroidery
  • Kissed by the Sun Spice Company
  • LaCott Fine Art
  • M&M Pickles Inc.
  • My Buffalo Shirts
  • Natalie Rae NY
  • Pamcrafted Memories
  • Park Edge Sweet Shoppe
  • Pet Connection Programs Inc.
  • Predmore Creations
  • Sunrae Love Jewelry
  • Sweet Em's Cake Boutique
  • The Drunken Candle Shop
  • Two Birds Craft Works
  • What's Pop-in Gourmet Popcorn

Admission to the event is free and free parking is also available throughout the Larkinville neighborhood.

For more information about the event, click here.

Related Articles

In Other News

'Pretty Woman: The Musical' opens this week at Shea's