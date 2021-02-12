Larkin Holiday Market returns to City of Buffalo

The event will make its triumphant return on Thursday, Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Larkin at Exchange Building.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Larkin Holiday Market is returning this week to the City of Buffalo after a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will make its triumphant return on Thursday, Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Larkin at Exchange Building located at 726 Exchange Street. The unique holiday shopping event will feature over 20 vendors showcasing handcrafted products and a variety of gift ideas.

Below is a list of the vendors included in the event. However, event organizers note that the vendor list is subject to change:

Adam's Apples

Art by Brandlyn

Donna's Pepper Jelly & Jams

DragonFly Jams & Jellies

Evolmi

Feel Good Greetings

Frontier Soups

IAOFWNY

Jman Photography

Joyfulenergy Jewelry

Just Sew Embroidery

Kissed by the Sun Spice Company

LaCott Fine Art

M&M Pickles Inc.

My Buffalo Shirts

Natalie Rae NY

Pamcrafted Memories

Park Edge Sweet Shoppe

Pet Connection Programs Inc.

Predmore Creations

Sunrae Love Jewelry

Sweet Em's Cake Boutique

The Drunken Candle Shop

Two Birds Craft Works

What's Pop-in Gourmet Popcorn

Admission to the event is free and free parking is also available throughout the Larkinville neighborhood.