Larkin Holiday Market returns to City of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Larkin Holiday Market is returning this week to the City of Buffalo after a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event will make its triumphant return on Thursday, Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Larkin at Exchange Building located at 726 Exchange Street. The unique holiday shopping event will feature over 20 vendors showcasing handcrafted products and a variety of gift ideas.
Below is a list of the vendors included in the event. However, event organizers note that the vendor list is subject to change:
- Adam's Apples
- Art by Brandlyn
- Donna's Pepper Jelly & Jams
- DragonFly Jams & Jellies
- Evolmi
- Feel Good Greetings
- Frontier Soups
- IAOFWNY
- Jman Photography
- Joyfulenergy Jewelry
- Just Sew Embroidery
- Kissed by the Sun Spice Company
- LaCott Fine Art
- M&M Pickles Inc.
- My Buffalo Shirts
- Natalie Rae NY
- Pamcrafted Memories
- Park Edge Sweet Shoppe
- Pet Connection Programs Inc.
- Predmore Creations
- Sunrae Love Jewelry
- Sweet Em's Cake Boutique
- The Drunken Candle Shop
- Two Birds Craft Works
- What's Pop-in Gourmet Popcorn
Admission to the event is free and free parking is also available throughout the Larkinville neighborhood.
For more information about the event, click here.