WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — The vacant Sears department store in the Eastern Hills Mall will now have a new occupant.

Sources tell 2 On Your Side "BFLO" store will be taking over the former Sears department store at the mall.

It will be the largest "BFLO" store in Western New York and they are partnering with two local restaurants and a cafe.

There is no word on when the store will open.