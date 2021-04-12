Larger police presence expected for Kenmore West Tinsel Ball Saturday night

The move comes after a threatening message was discovered written on a school bathroom wall.

KENMORE, N.Y. — A larger police presence is expected Saturday night for the Kenmore West Tinsel Ball.

The move comes after a nondescript threatening message was discovered written on a school bathroom wall.

The school says the message specifically referred to the dance. School officials say out of an abundance of caution, all students going to the event will be scanned with a metal detector wand.

All coats and other belongings will also be searched and no bags will be allowed in.

Other things to know if you're planning on attending:

Students must enter the dance through doors 20 and 21 (Highland Bus Loop)

Face masks must be worn properly at all times

If a student has COVID-19 symptoms, they are not permitted to attend the dance

Tickets will not be available to purchase at the door

In order to enter the dance more quickly, students must bring their valid school ID

Soft soled shoes/footwear are required for this event