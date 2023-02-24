Nichols School in lockdown; BPD says no evidence of active threat

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There is currently a large police presence at Nichols School in North Buffalo after Buffalo Police received a call of an active shooter Friday morning.
Buffalo Police spokesperson Mike DeGeorge said in a statement at 9 a.m. that there is no evidence of an active threat at this time.
Multiple BPD cars from various districts responded to the scene. The school was placed in lockdown as a precaution.
As of 9 a.m. BPD officers were completing a sweep of the building.
