x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Nichols School in lockdown; BPD says no evidence of active threat

BPD first responded to the school around 8 a.m. for a report of an active shooter. The school was locked down as a precaution.
Credit: motortion - stock.adobe.com

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There is currently a large police presence at Nichols School in North Buffalo after Buffalo Police received a call of an active shooter Friday morning.

Buffalo Police spokesperson Mike DeGeorge said in a statement at 9 a.m. that there is no evidence of an active threat at this time.

Multiple BPD cars from various districts responded to the scene. The school was placed in lockdown as a precaution. 

As of 9 a.m. BPD officers were completing a sweep of the building.

This is a developing story. Stay with 2 On Your Side for the latest details. We will have on-air coverage beginning at 11 a.m. on Channel 2.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Black History Month: Niagara Falls art exhibit showcases Black artists in WNY

Before You Leave, Check This Out