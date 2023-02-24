Nichols School in lockdown; BPD says no evidence of active threat

BPD first responded to the school around 8 a.m. for a report of an active shooter. The school was locked down as a precaution.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There is currently a large police presence at Nichols School in North Buffalo after Buffalo Police received a call of an active shooter Friday morning.

Buffalo Police spokesperson Mike DeGeorge said in a statement at 9 a.m. that there is no evidence of an active threat at this time.

Multiple BPD cars from various districts responded to the scene. The school was placed in lockdown as a precaution.

As of 9 a.m. BPD officers were completing a sweep of the building.