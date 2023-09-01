Governor Kathy Hochul suspends construction-related lane closures for Labor day weekend

Governor Kathy Hochul announced the suspension of construction-related lane closures for Labor day weekend.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that as of this Friday, September 1 that all road lanes closed due to construction will be temporarily halted for Labor Day weekend travel.

The halt will put a pause on the construction, and hopes to ease any increased travel happening from Friday at 6 a.m. until 6 a.m. Tuesday, September 5. It also will give those who work on the highway for construction the opportunity to stay safe during a holiday that honors the ideals of the labor movement.

“From our scenic trails to our world class state parks, New York is home to some of the best places to celebrate Labor Day weekend,” Hochul said.

“We want to make sure that travelers get to their destinations safely and with minimal interruptions, so I encourage all New Yorkers to plan their trip ahead of time and be safe on the roadways to ensure everyone can celebrate the holiday with family and friends.”

People are also reminded that 10 service areas are currently closed and under construction as part of the $450 million private investment and modernization project.

