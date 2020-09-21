Landlord of more than 150 Buffalo properties faces lawsuit from state AG

Angel Elliot Dalfin and Paul Heil, both of Williamsville, were named as defendants in the suit the Attorney General’s office filed Sept. 18 in State Supreme Court

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two men who oversee more than 150 rental properties in Buffalo face a lawsuit filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James that includes allegations that they have exposed renters to lead paint and potential poisoning.

