Lancaster Youth Bureau hosting children's coat distribution Wednesday

LANCASTER, N.Y. — The Town of Lancaster Youth Bureau will be holding a children's coat distribution this week for those in need.

The coat distribution will be happening Wednesday, September 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 200 Oxford Avenue in Lancaster. The distribution will take place outside.

Coats will be provided free of charge and are limited to one coat per family member. Hats, gloves and socks will also be available.

All items will be given away on a first come first serve basis.