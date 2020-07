Victim was one of five people injured in the crash on Broadway near Bailey in Buffalo last Friday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Lancaster woman has died from injuries suffered in an accident in Buffalo last week.

The crash took place in the 1800 block of Broadway near Bailey Friday afternoon.

The victim, a 49-year-old Lancaster woman, was a passenger in one of the vehicles. Her identity was not released. Four others were also taken to local hospitals for treatment.